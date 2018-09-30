What’s in store for ‘milestone’ Johor PKR election

The Johor PKR election is considered a major milestone for the party in the southern state that was historically dominated by Barisan Nasional’s lynchpin party Umno. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

JOHOR BARU, Sept 30 — The PKR party election in Johor today will be a closely watched and exciting affair, following the party cementing itself as the main component of the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition nationwide after the May general election.

Headlining today’s event will be a clash between two elected representatives as PKR’s Pemanis assemblyman Dr Chong Fat Full locks horns with the party’s Ledang MP Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh in north Johor.

Described by party insiders as “The Battle Between Two YBs”, both seasoned party members will be vying for the Ledang division chief’s post.

On the national level, Johor Baru MP Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir will be contesting for PKR’s Youth chief post, while the state Youth, Sports and Culture Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar is contesting for the position as a Central Leadership Council member.

Other interesting events include a five and four-cornered contest for the party’s division chief post in Gelang Patah and and Simpang Renggam divisions.

PKR’s Labis, Pagoh, Bakri, Sembrong and Kulai divisions are also hotly contested with three-cornered fights for the respective division chief posts.

In addition to that, three candidates are vying for the party’s division chief post who have unofficially won unopposed in PKR’s Ayer Hitam, Pengerang and Tenggara divisions.

The Batu Pahat division is also expected to see a heated contest, with Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker and PKR political bureau chairman Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon going head to head with incumbent Malik Faishal Ahmad for the division chief post.

Mohd Rashid, despite being a seasoned party member and being a local lad, is considered a “newcomer” to the state’s politics as his political experience was mainly in Penang.

Johor PKR deputy chief Jimmy Phua Wee Tse said the party expects about 60 to 70 per cent out of the total of 38,684 eligible state party members to vote today.

“The voting process today will be conducted simultaneously in all 24 divisions from 10am to 5pm and the expected results will be known by 9pm,” he said when contacted by Malay Mail today.

For the party election session in Johor, a total of 53 candidates will be vying for the post of branch chief, while 163 candidates will stand for the deputy branch chief, vice-chief as well as branch committee member posts.

Phua explained that this time round, only 24 out of a total of 26 divisions in Johor are eligible to vote today.

“The two divisions that were not eligible are the party’s Tanjung Piai and Mersing divisions due to several unresolved technical issues.

“The issues mainly pertain to the divisions not having their annual general meetings and also non-active members,” he said.

Despite that, Phua expressed confidence that the PKR Johor polls will go smoothly.

Phua, who is also the Bukit Batu assemblyman and a state exco member, will himself contest for the Pulai division chief post later today.

The Johor PKR election is considered a major milestone for the party in the southern state that was historically dominated by Barisan Nasional’s (BN) lynchpin party Umno.

Nationwide, this is the party's first election since it defeated BN in the 14th general election and formed the PH government.

It will also be the first polls utilising the electronic voting system or "e-voting" based on a “one member, one vote policy” which allows all members to cast votes for the party leadership.