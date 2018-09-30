Dr M: We’ve lost all faith in Suu Kyi

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad addresses the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Putrajaya will no longer support Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi following her inaction against the poor treatment of Rohingyas in her country, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has said.

In an interview with Istanbul-based TRT World, Dr Mahathir admitted that he has “lost all faith” in Suu Kyi.

“Over this issue, she seems to be a changed person. She does not want to say anything against the action taken by the military on this Rohingyas

“So we have made it quite clear that we don’t really support her anymore,” Dr Mahathir told host Ghida Fakhry at the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

MORE TO COME