PAS says ready to think about unity govt

Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man speaks during PAS’ 64th Muktamar in Kuala Terengganu September 16, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — PAS is ready to review the formation of a unity government with any parties, its deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said yesterday.

He was reported saying by Utusan Malaysia that the concept has been suggested by president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang before.

“But what was said is the issue of Opposition consensus between Malaysian political parties in matters that they fight for,” he reportedly said at the Umno General Assembly last night.

“There are similarities that we can fight for together,” he added.

“We will see the situation,” Tuan Ibrahim replied, when pressed further about the unity government.

In its own assembly earlier this month, PAS has said it would need to hold a special muktamar, or congress, before any move to cement an official collaboration with former rivals Umno.