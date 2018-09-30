Dr M back in London on second leg of UK visit

Today, Dr Mahathir will attend a programme with Lotus Cars, meet Malaysians for high-tea and attend a briefing on debt and equity. ― Bernama pic

LONDON, Sept 30 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrived in London close to midnight yesterday for the second leg of his working visit to the United Kingdom (UK) after attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Dr Mahathir will have a busy itinerary today (Sept 30) and tomorrow (Oct 1) while in London before he returns home.

Today, Dr Mahathir will attend a programme with Lotus Cars, meet Malaysians for high-tea and attend a briefing on debt and equity.

Tomorrow, before wrapping up his UK trip, Dr Mahathir is scheduled to deliver a talk titled “Future Democracy in Asia” at Chatham House and is expected to attend a briefing session on police and public sector reforms in UK.

During his first leg UK visit from Sept 21-25, Dr Mahathir had delivered a talk titled “Challenges of Good Governance in the Muslim World” at the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies, visited Imperial College London and engaged in dialogues with Malaysians.

At the Imperial College London, Dr Mahathir met Sir James Dyson, the founder of Dyson — a key partner of the university — who helped found the Dyson School of Design Engineering at Imperial College.

Dyson, a billionaire British inventor of the bagless vacuum cleaner, is also keen to bring fresh investments into Malaysia. Dyson currently has a manufacturing plant as well as the Dyson Malaysia Development Centre in Johor.

Imperial College has over 500 Malaysian students currently. — Bernama