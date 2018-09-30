Anwar says won’t be announcing PD campaign fund allocation

A giant poster of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is seen in Port Dickson September 21, 2018. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PORT DICKSON, Sept 30 — PKR President-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says he will not announce any allocation or project to win the hearts of voters in the Port Dickson by-election.

“Though my wife is the Deputy Prime Minister and that the federal and state governments are now ruled by Pakatan Harapan (PH), I will not announce any allocation or project in my campaign.

“I will not announce any allocation or project because I do not want anyone to say Anwar had won because of government handouts.

“I want the voters to place their trust on me, Insya Allah, if I win you will see the difference in Port Dickson,” he said during a ceramah at Pasir Panjang here tonight.

Meanwhile, in another ceramah in Bagan Pinang, Anwar said he planned to roll out a special programme for educational development in Port Dickson.

The PH de facto leader said details of the programme would be announced soon and that it was his own initiative and would not involve the state government.

“I believe this programme will greatly benefit Port Dickson. I will only do this in Port Dickson. As for other places, maybe later,” he said.

The by-election is seeing a seven-cornered fight between Anwar, Lt Col (R) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar (PAS) and five independent candidates, namely former Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abd Samad, Anwar's former aide Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan, social media personality Stevie Chan Keng Leong, Kan Chee Yuen and Lau Seck Yan.

The Election Commission has set Oct 13 as polling day and Oct 9 for early voting. — Bernama