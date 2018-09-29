Fight nation’s social disaster together, says Dr Wan Azizah

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks during her visit to Orphancare Foundation in Petaling Jaya September 13, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Sept 29 — The people in the country are faced with both natural and social disasters which they combat together, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She said since taking over the post of Women, Family and Community Development Minister after the 14th general election in May, she had to face many social problems including cases of children becoming victims of paedophiles and sexual harassment.

“When children marry (adults), it is akin to the sexual act of a paedophile which have to be fought together.

“Therefore, our country is not only challenged by natural disasters but also social disaster which we may not see with our eyes compared to natural disaster which manifests physically before us,” she said when speaking at the opening of a dinner of Islamic Medical Association of Malaysia (IMAM) here tonight.

Also present was IMAM president, Dr Jeffrey Abu Hassan.

In another development, Dr Wan Azizah praised IMAM’s initiative in building a home for women and children infected with HIV/AIDS since 1998.

She said the home established with the cooperation of religious experts and the Health Ministry has become a model Islamic approach to contain HIV/AIDS infection.

She also expressed her appreciation of the noble act of IMAM which involved voluntary activities as well as health and dental treatment for the marginalised members of the community especially Rohingya refugees in the country and in Cox Bazaar, in Bangladesh.

“At the international stage, several IMAM members have also led the Federation of Islamic Medical Associations (FIMA) which encompassed 50 countries,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah also pointed out that IMAM is working with FIMA to channel clean water to places which needed the resource all over the world through “FIMA Safe Water” project.

In this regard, she expressed her appreciation of IMAM which upon its establishment in 1990, had straight away made her husband, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the association’s patron as well as taking care of Anwar’s health when he was in detention. — Bernama