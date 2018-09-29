Dr M wraps up visit to New York, leaves for London

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad addresses the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2018. — Bernama pic

NEW YORK, Sept 29 — Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today ended his five-day working visit to New York and left for London to continue the second-leg of his working trip to United Kingdom.

Dr Mahathir and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, had arrived in New York on Tuesday to attend the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). This is his first trip to the United States after returning to power in May.

After 15-year hiatus from the UN, Dr Mahathir made a comeback on Friday and boldly repeated his call for a reform of the world body.

Presenting Malaysia’s statement at the UNGA, the prime minister repeated his suggestion that the veto should not be exercised by just one permanent member but by at least two powers backed by three non-permanent members of the Security Council, and that the General Assembly should then back the decision with a simple majority.

Dr Mahathir, being the world’s oldest leader at 93 has drawn a lot of attention from various organisations.

While in New York, he also had bilateral meetings with leaders of other nations including British Prime Minister Theresa May, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena.

The prime minister also had a string of interviews with the Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, TRT World, and sessions with investors and fund managers, the United States’ Council on Foreign Relations, among others. — Bernama