Anwar says will never neglect PD if he wins and becomes PM

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim waves as he arrives at the nomination centre in Port Dickson September 29, 2018. Anwar said he will fight for equal development in Port Dickson if elected as its new representative. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, Sept 29 — Pakatan Harapan hopeful Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he will fight for equal development in Port Dickson if elected as its new representative.

The prime minister-in-waiting cited this as an example after pointing out that he will not neglect the constituency if he wins on October 13 and subsequently succeed Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“I am not against mega projects like five-star hotels for the rich folks. But I will tell the state government that this can only be done if there are affordable housing projects taking place at the same time. We must think about those in the lower income brackets too.

“If I win, I will not be here as the Prime Minister, but as your MP first. Although I will be taking care of the whole nation, I will not neglect Port Dickson,” he said in a live telecast of his speech at the Pasir Panjang Sports Club here today.

Anwar also claimed that he has received an offer worth RM280 million from an investor who was interested to develop a luxury hotel project in Port Dickson, during one of his recent overseas trips.

This, he added, shows that the coastal town possesses the potential to be elevated into a top tourism spot in Malaysia.

In a brief appearance, the PKR president-elect also said that Dr Mahathir and his Cabinet is currently working towards restoring the country’s financial balance after multiple alleged corruptions involving previous Barisan Nasional leadership.

“I don’t like to talk bad about people but the whole world already knows that Malaysia has been robbed. The evidence is there — the handbags and all the riches. This is not a lie and this puts us to shame.

“Therefore we must support Tun so that he can take good care of us and fix things again for the better. When my time (to succeed him) comes, I will take on a similar responsibility,” he said.

Anwar reiterated that he can forgive former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak for “personal attacks” but not for alleged misappropriation of funds.

“He gave me a lot of trouble, sent me to jail, but I can forgive all that. But when the rakyat is struggling to even make RM100, it is not my place to forgive him. Billions was stolen from us, from the people,” he said.

Anwar is expected to make another appearance at Medan Selera Bagan Pinang in the Bagan Pinang constituency later tonight.