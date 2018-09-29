Special Umno EGM to grant autonomy for Sabah chapter, says Zahid

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi gives his opening speech during the Umno General Assembly at PWTC, Kuala Lumpur September 29, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Umno will convene an extraordinary general meeting to grant more autonomy to Sabah Umno and to amend its party constitution on other matters, said its president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said he recently received a memorandum from Sabah Umno, which requested the Supreme Council consider granting it more freedom with regards to the constitution and party regulations.

“The autonomy also refers to self-administration on matters that have been set down by the party’s rules and regulations. This includes fighting for the rights of native Sabahans, Bumiputeras, and Sabahan society as a whole,” Zahid said in his speech to party delegates during the second night of Umno’s annual general meeting.

In spite of the requirement for an extraordinary general meeting, he said the memorandum’s recommendations have been accepted in principle.

Zahid also reminded the delegates that the BN government had established a committee to devolve powers back to Sabah and Sarawak, and to study and ensure their rights are detailed and returned back in line with the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

“This was to ensure fair economic prosperity in Sabah and Sarawak, as how the Peninsular achieved.

“I call upon the government of the day to continue the agenda of paying 20 per cent of the oil and gas royalties to the people of Sabah and Sarawak, per their manifesto,” he said, adding the PH government should stop ‘playing with their fates’ and respect the rights of Sabahans and Sarawakians.