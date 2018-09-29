Zahid moots ‘rebranded BN’ with smaller coalition, direct membership

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi gives his opening speech during the Umno General Assembly at PWTC, Kuala Lumpur September 29, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today unveiled plans for a “rebranded” Barisan Nasional, consisting of the five remaining political parties and allowing direct membership.

The Umno president said he has been giving the Opposition coalition’s future direction serious consideration for the sake of winning the rakyat’s confidence again, and that the rebranding would be carried out as soon as the negotiations with the other component parties have been finalised.

“The main cores parties will consist of Umno, MCA, MIC, MyPPP, and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah, followed by the parties of other coalitions who understand the aspirations and ideals of struggling together,” Zahid said in his speech to party delegates during the second night of Umno’s annual general meeting.

The rebranded BN will also include political parties that are Umno-friendly and have assisted and support it all this while, NGOs, and direct membership which allows individuals to become BN members without having to join any political party.

Earlier he had also addressed the supposed rumours and questions as to why he appeared to be keeping quiet and slow in deciding Umno’s direction.

“In truth, I have been focusing on the party’s internal management, particularly on efforts to weaken Umno.

“Silence is golden, taking action is diamond! As the philosopher Lao Tzu said, silence is a source of great strength,” Zahid said.

He reminded the party members that despite its struggles when faced with its accounts being frozen, they should not act in haste not cower in fear when dealing with the authorities.

“Follow existing rules, do not behave oppressively, and do not take cheap provocations. Let the rakyat see and evaluate every action taken,” Zahid said.

Over 3,000 delegates were in attendance for his speech, with invited guests including MIC president Tan Sri S. Vigneswaran, PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and Deputy Youth Chief Khalil Abdul Hadi.