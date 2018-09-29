Pairin passes leadership baton to successors

Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan (centre) is ready to step down as the premier leader of Parti Bersatu Sabah. — Bernama pic

KENINGAU, Sept 29 — Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan is now ready to step down as the premier leader of Parti Bersatu Sabah, the party he founded 33 years ago.

The transition period began today when he passed the baton of Tambunan PBS Division chief to PBS vice-president Datuk Daniel Kinsik during its annual general meeting, here.

Next, Pairin is expected to handover leadership of the PBS to the new team led by his loyal deputy president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili come the party congress in November.

“These are capable leaders and I call on all members to support the new leadership and reclaim our past glory.

“The future successes (of PBS) is dependent on all of us as members and downline leaders, ‘maju ke hadapan dan jangan ragu-ragu’ (move forward and never have doubts),” Pairin said in a statement here tonight.

He stressed that PBS’ struggle of multiracial politics was noble, inclusive and sustainable, which would never get outmoded. — Bernama