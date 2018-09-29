Anwar the favourite to win Port Dickson by-election

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim waves as he arrives at the nomination centre in Port Dickson September 29, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, Sept 29 — Pakatan Harapan de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is no stranger in Malaysian politics and his charisma has also makes him very popular at the international level.

He is the prime mover of the reformation agenda in Malaysia, which has led to a major change in the country’s political landscape.

His great oratory skill which is often capable of boosting the spirit of his audience, and his vast experience in politics and country’s administration, makes him the favourite candidate and puts him 10 steps ahead of his contenders in the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election.

The Pakatan Harapan candidate was born on October 10, 1947, in Cherok Tok Kun, Bukit Mertajam, Penang, and received his primary education at Sekolah Kebangsaan Cherok Tok Kun and Sekolah Stowell. He obtained secondary education at the renowned Malay College Kuala Kangsar from 1960 to 1966 before entering University Malaya to pursue a degree in Malay Studies (Literature) from 1967 to 1971.

Anwar ventured into politics by joining Umno in 1982.

He contested and won the Permatang Pauh parliamentary seat in the 6th General Election held in the same year and managed to retain the seat for three more terms.

After the 1982 general election, Anwar was made Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department and eventually promoted as full minister in charge of Culture, Youth and Sports in 1983, Agriculture (1984), Education (1986) and Finance (1991).

Deemed as Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s protégé, Anwar continued to shine and was appointed as Deputy Prime Minister in 1993.

In 1998, Anwar was sacked, prosecuted and sent to jail for sodomy, triggering the first spark of reformation and the founding of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

He was released from from prison in 2004 and returned to Parliament as the opposition leader after winning the Permatang Pauh by-election in 2008.

In 2015, Anwar was convicted of another sodomy charge and was sent to serve another five years in prison.

In the 14th general election, the four-party coalition of Pakatan Harapan made up of PKR, DAP, Bersatu and Amanah succeeded in forming a new government, hence putting an end to Barisan Nasional’s 61 years of administration.

On May 16, Anwar was granted a royal pardon.

Hence, the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election will be the best platform for Anwar to continue his reformation and return to Parliament. — Bernama