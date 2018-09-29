DAP: Court’s lenient jail term against man won’t deter paedophiles, AGC should appeal

Sangeet Kaur Deo urged the Attorney-General’s Chambers to appeal against the court decision after a man was sentenced to just slightly over a year for sexual offences against children in a welfare home. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — A court’s recent decision to sentence a man to just slightly over a year for sexual offences against children in a welfare home is too “lenient” and would not deter potential paedophiles, a DAP leader has said.

Selangor DAP Wanita deputy chair Sangeet Kaur Deo further urged the Attorney-General’s Chambers to appeal against the court decision, having noted that the two offences that the man was sentenced over carried maximum jail term of five years each.

Sangeet was referring to the case of 56-year-old Zahari Alwi, who was charged with committing sexual offences against children at the welfare home he was allegedly operating.

“In view of the heinous offences involved i.e. making and the possession of obscene film of children under the care of the accused at the time, we find the sentence handed down by the court was grossly inadequate and it does not reflect the seriousness of the offences, particularly against children who were helpless and vulnerable who were placed in his care.

“Such lenient sentences would not be an effective deterrent against would-be sexual predators and paedophiles. Further the interest of the children demands heavier sentences to be meted out against such offences,” she said in a statement.

In the same statement, Sangeet said Parliament had itself acknowledged the seriousness of such offences against children by introducing the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

But she said the courts are also responsible to ensure fairness and justice is served, and to deliver a sentence that is proportionate to the seriousness of the offence committed.

Sangeet said the protection of innocent children must not stop at only having laws to do so, but should also be done through the effective enforcement of laws.

“Severe punishment is needed to deter other members of the public from committing the same offence,” she said.

“We urge the Attorney General Chambers to file an appeal against these sentences in relation to the said case as it is clearly disproportionate and does not do justice to the victims and their family,” she added.

Multiple charges

Sangeet, who is also a lawyer, said the DAP has been holding a watching brief over the criminal cases involving Zahari — who has been reported to also have been called an “ustaz” or religious teacher.

On Wednesday, Zahari reportedly pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 509 of the Penal Code for having insulted a 10-year-old girl’s modesty and to a charge under Section 5(1) of the Film Censorship Act 2002 for the offence of possessing obscene film of the victim after the charges were read out to him again.

The Magistrate’s Court in Ampang sentenced Zahari to a 15-month jail term for the first charge and 13-month jail term for the second charge, with both jail terms to run concurrently or at the same time from January 16, local daily Harian Metro had reported.

The first offence’s maximum punishment is a maximum five-year jail term or fine or both, while the second offence’s penalty is a maximum jail term of five years or maximum fine of RM50,000.

Harian Metro had reported that Zahari’s lawyer had asked for his client’s sentences to run concurrently as he had to provide for his two wives, while the deputy public prosecutor from the AGC had urged for a harsh penalty due to the seriousness of the offence and the female child victim’s continued trauma and shame over the incident.

The two charges that Zahari pleaded guilty to are not the only ones he is facing. There are seven other charges.

In February, he claimed trial at three separate courts to a total of nine sexual offences — namely two charges of rape over the alleged rape of an 11-year-old girl at two welfare centres, three charges of molest over the alleged molest of the same child and a 10-year old girl, one charge of insulting a person’s modesty and three charges of possession of pornography.

Sangeet today confirmed to Malay Mail that the other charges that Zahari were facing remain, adding that trial has already started for some of the other charges.