Puteri Umno chief calls for mindset change

Puteri Umno chief Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan gives a speech during the Umno General Assembly 2018 at PWTC, Kuala Lumpur September 29, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Umno members now have to move as an opposition and build an opposition mindset, said Puteri Umno chief Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan.

She said they did not have to work hard because it was a job of a government and not an opposition.

“Many of our services have become the current government’s responsibility. Take advantage of our power to attack and criticise today’s government policies that will disadvantage the Malays, young women and Bumiputeras,” she said in her winding up speech at the Puteri Umno Conference here today.

Meanwhile, Wanita Umno chief Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad said a task force would be set up at the movement level to improve and ensure that the activities of the party wing were in accordance with the demographics of each area.

“This is because the Parit Sulong parliamentary constituency is not necessarily the same as the Ketereh parliamentary constituency, or even Putrajaya. That’s why we will make improvements based on the bottom-up concept without us leaving the concept we have now,” she said in her winding up speech at the Wanita Umno Conference. — Bernama