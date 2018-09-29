Lau Seck Yan, the sole woman candidate in PD by-election

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (third left) poses for a photo with the other candidates at the nomination centre in Port Dickson September 29, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, Sept 29 — Lau Seck Yan, 57, an independent candidate in the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election, is the only woman candidate out of the seven standing in the contest.

Born in Seremban, Lau, who is a mother of four children aged between 14 and 25, is a former lecturer of a private university in Kuala Lumpur.

She studied in Convent Seremban before moving to Sekolah Menengah King George V for her Form Six.

Lau obtained a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) and a Diploma in Education in 1989 and 1991 respectively from Universiti Malaya. She also received a Master in Business Administration from the same university in 1998.

Lau said apart from that, she had also held several posts including a teacher at a school in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, principal of a private school as well as a corporate communications director of a private company in Kuala Lumpur.

She is also active in non-governmental organisations and is a volunteer of a Buddhist temple here.

Speaking to Bernama, Lau said the Port Dickson by-election is her first election attempt and she chose a rabbit as her official symbol.

“If we look at the rabbit, it has long ears which is symbolic of listening all the problems of the people. Besides the rabbit is also sincere, lovable, efficient and appeared soft, but with power,” she said.

Without producing any special manifesto for the by-election, she wants voters to open their eyes and hearts when selecting the candidate who would sincerely represent them.

“I hope the voters would be wise in choosing a candidate who can listen and feel their pulse by going to the ground and not just by sending representatives. Through a representative, we sometimes cannot get a complete picture of a problem,” she said.

Commenting on her campaign, Lau offered herself as the mother to Port Dickson parliamentary constituents and would meet as many voters as possible apart from campaigning via the social media. — Bernama