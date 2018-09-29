Ministry ready to send aid for earthquake victims in Sulawesi, says deputy minister

Housing and Local Government Deputy Minister Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah said the ministry is prepared to send aid to victims of the earthquake that hit Kota Palu and Donggala in Central Sulawesi. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA TERENGGANU, Sept 29 — The Housing and Local Government Ministry is prepared to send aid to victims of the earthquake that hit Kota Palu and Donggala in Central Sulawesi in Indonesia, yesterday.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad Baharuddin Shah, said the aid would be sent as soon as the ministry received information on the number of victims involved and their location.

He said the ministry was still monitoring the situation.

“It will take two or three days before we can get the information, but we are already on standby. As the closest neighbour, we should be the earlier to offer assistance,” he said when met by reporters after opening a safety awareness campaign on water activities organised by the Water Activities Safety Council (MKAA) at Pulau Warisan here today.

Raja Kamarul Bahrin said among the agencies under the ministry that would be involved in the aid mission was the Fire and Rescue Department.

A strong earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale rocked Central Sulawesi yesterday afternoon and caused a tsunami.

It was reported that the death toll from the powerful earthquake and tsunami had jumped to almost 400, with thousands of houses and buildings destroyed. — Bernama