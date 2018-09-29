Nicol cruises to last eight in Oracle Netsuite Open

File photo of Nicol David at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 (Bernama) — Malaysian squash queen, Datuk Nicol David kicked off her campaign with a winning start by advancing into the quarter-finals of the 2018 Oracle NetSuite Open Squash Championships in California, United States today.

Sixth seed, Nicol who received a bye in the opening round, took only 26 minutes to demolish Fiona Moverly of England, 11-8, 11-5 and 11-4 in a second round match held at San Francisco Bay Area glass court, according to the tournament’s website.

Nicol who finished as runner-up last year, will meet the 2016 champion, Laura Massaro of England in the last eight match, tomorrow after the fourth seeded player overpowered Donna Lobban of Australia; 6-11, 11-9, 11-8 and 11-4 on Thursday.

Malaysia did not send any representatives in the men’s division in the PSA World Tour tournament. — Bernama

