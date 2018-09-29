Malay struggle will remain but Umno must win over all Malaysians, Youth vice chief says

Umno Youth vice chief Shahril Hamdan gives his speech during the Umno General Assembly in PWTC, Kuala Lumpur September 29, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Umno must continue its fight for the Malay community but it must also strive to be inclusive and appealing to other races, youth vice chief Shahril Hamdan said today.

He urged fellow delegates to remain inclusive of everyone even as it struggles for the Malay and Islamic cause, as politics is ultimately a numbers game.

“It is admirable to work for the Malays and Islam, this will never change for us. But in politics we must also analyse what is the best way to forge ahead,” Shahril said during the second day of Umno’s annual general meeting.

He reminded the delegates that they cannot achieve victory by themselves alone, and that they should not be impulsive but instead grounded in reality.

“We as Pemuda must endeavour to regain some of the youth votes that went to Pakatan Harapan, and if possible ‘steal’ some non-Malay votes as well.

“Politics being what they are is always about numbers. I do not sideline our Malay struggle, but this is a fact we must face,” Shahril said.

He said he feared if Umno’s political rhetoric was perceived as being too ultra-Malay or far-right, this would cost the party much-needs numbers.

“For example, the eight seats we have in Sabah could face difficulties (were this to be the case).

“We struggle for the Malays, but whether we like it or not we must have the image of all Malaysia, as Tunku Abdul Rahman and his successors embodied,” Shahril said.

Noting that many youths today were disinterested in racial sentiments, he told the delegates to look beyond their social circles and political confines to determine for themselves if what he said is true.

“If you do not believe it ask outside Umno. I have seen this myself in my years working in the private sector.

“It is easy to be populist within Umno, generating self-satisfaction. But in the end this will not help us achieve victory,” Shahril said.

He called upon the delegates to not fear being a part of the Opposition, adding it is valuable as it will allow the party time to focus on rebuilding itself.

“We must be guided by the rakyat. All these years we set the agenda for them, now they have changed but not us.

“Whatever the PH government comes up with, we must respond in kind. Be it foreign policies or taxation policies, let us give the rakyat an option which they can see is viable,” Shahril said.