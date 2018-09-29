New KL mayor to be announced on Tuesday, says Khalid

Federal Territory Minister Khalid Samad said Kuala Lumpur is set to have a new mayor on Tuesday.― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 29 — Kuala Lumpur is set to have a new mayor and the name will be announced at a special media conference on Tuesday, said Federal Territories (FT) Minister Khalid Abdul Samad.

He said the appointment letter had been submitted to the individual concerned, who had vast experience in the government service.

“The selected selected has a good background and has served in various positions such as district officer, municipal council president and also with the Federal Territories Ministry,” he told a press conference after opening the Putrajaya Oxygenation Water Festival and Community Carnival here today.

Khalid said this when asked on the candidate who would replace Tan Sri Mhd Amin Nordin Abd Aziz who resigned as Kuala Lumpur Mayor on Sept 1 after serving for more than three years.

On restructuring of DBKL, Khalid said it would not involve the transfer of many officers, as the aim was to ensure DBKL function in line with its objectives.

On the carnival, Khalid said it was in its 12th year running and was satisfied with the response, with more than 2,000 people taking part in various activities that were held.

A total of 22 activities were being held during the three-day carnival which began yesterday, with the highlights being the long boat, rowing and and kayaking competition. — Bernama