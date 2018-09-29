Johor PKR ready for party election

A woman walks past PKR flags near PPR Abdullah Hukum in Bangsar April 16, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

JOHOR BARU, Sept 29 — The PKR Central Election Committee (JPP) is satisfied with the preparation made for the election of the party’s central and divisional leaders to be held in Johor tomorrow.

The committee chairman, Datuk Rashid Din said so far, preparations by workers at 24 divisions were running smoothly.

“We have just completed briefing the workers from the 24 divisions and everything is smooth going,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said the voting place at the 24 divisions would be opened simultaneously at 10 am tomorrow and to close at 5 pm.

The results would be announced at 6 pm the earliest by officers at the 24 divisions and the results would also be uploaded at www.pemilihankeadilan2018.com.

A total of 38,684 party members are eligible to vote tomorrow.

Rashid advised party members to exercise patience to ensure the smooth process of the election.

“The e-voting system is new, so it’s going to take a little time,” he added.

Johor will be the third state to conduct the PKR election, after the one in Penang and Kedah last Sep 22.

Due to some problems during the election in Penang and Kedah, the PKR election process that was scheduled on Sept 23 in Perak and Perlis, and Sept 29 in Negeri Sembilan and Melaka was postponed. — Bernama