In Sarawak, Amanah gets ready for state election

Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) deputy president Datuk Salahuddin Ayub (centre) speaks to reporters after launching the election machinery of the party’s Sarawak chapter, September 29, 2018. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Sept 29 — Although the state election is more than two years away, the Sarawak chapter of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) today kick-started its preparation with the launch of its machinery.

Amanah deputy president Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said the party needs to start early preparation as the Sarawak state election could be called any time before 2021.

“When we have strengthened and upgraded our machinery, it will ensure our active participation in the election by deploying our various strategies,” he told reporters after he launched the election machinery.

Salahuddin said he expressed hope that Amanah’s two other partners, Sarawak DAP and PKR in Pakatan Harapan (PH), will extend their cooperation to ensure that the party can do well in the state election.

“As a new party, it is natural that we need assistance from the more established DAP and PKR in Sarawak,” he said.

He said Amanah will concentrate its machinery in the 13 seats it contested in the 2016 state election as a baseline.

“Although the seat allocation among the three partners of the state PH has yet to be finalised, it is hoped that it will be discussed at a later stage based on the existing spirit that we have in PH,” he said.

Salahuddin said the party has already identified its potential candidates to contest in the state election.

“We are ready to face the election anytime it is called,” he said.

Amanah director of election bureau Datuk Dr Hatta Ramli said he has confident that the state PH has a good chance of toppling the ruling Parti Gabungan Sarawak(GPS), led by Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB), from power in the state.

He said it was thought that toppling GPS from power in the state election was impossible three years ago as the state Barisan Nasional (BN) was too strong and well-established in Sarawak.

“But after the last general election in which the Barisan Nasional lost to PH, the possibility of the state PH winning the state election is now brighter,” he said.

The state BN was disbanded after the GE14 after all its four component partners left to form GPS.