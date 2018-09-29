Terengganu development should be focus of PAS-Umno alliance, Youth assembly told

Umno Youth delegates attend the 2018 Umno General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur September 29, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — The PAS state government in Terengganu should sit down and discuss the issues facing the populace there with Umno, as part of efforts to foster close ties between the former arch-rivals, said an Umno Youth delegate.

Umno Youth Terengganu spokesperson Tengku Hafiz Tengku Putra said his state’s politics have always been dominated by the Umno/PAS dichotomy, as it is 90 per cent Malay Muslims.

“We have always opposed one another, never thinking that one day friendship could blossom. Yet I believe our leaders have yet to formulate a methodology on how to handle Terengganu,” he told other Youth delegates during the second day of Umno’s annual general meeting.

Should the political cooperation further develop, Tengku Hafiz insisted it should be based on the rakyat’s welfare first and foremost.

“Looking back, when I analysed the Kelantan Umno-PAS state government in 1979, what led to its failure was the constant power struggles,” he said, adding this nearly led to a declaration of emergency in the state at the time.

Instead PAS should be amenable when Umno opens its doors to make way for resolutions that could lift the burden of Terengganu’s people.

“Today there are some 1,431 people left jobless in the state, due to not seeing eye to eye with the current government.

“Perhaps PAS Terengganu should take our friends here as they can help to solve issues pertinent to the state’s prosperity,” Tengku Hafiz said.

Another issue he highlighted is the emolument for Terengganu’s civil servants, which remains unpaid after nearly three months.

“A committee should be formed to resolve this income issue, since the state’s main revenues is derived from oil royalties.

“In so doing the committee needs to formulate a plan that can convince the federal government to hand over that income to us so the state’s public employees can be paid,” Tengku Hafiz said.