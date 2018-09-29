Umno unity government with Pakatan could backfire, Pahang Youth delegate warns

Umno Youth Pahang spokesperson Mohd Farid Mohd Nor said a plan by Umno to form a unity government with PH could spell disaster for the party. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — A plan by Umno to form a unity government with Pakatan Harapan could spell disaster for the party, said one Youth delegate today.

Umno Youth Pahang spokesperson Mohd Farid Mohd Nor said the outcome of this plausible unity will result in the party facing punishment later on.

“Such a unity government will break down in the 15th general election, for we will continue to be despised (even by then),” he told his fellow delegates during the second day of Umno’s annual general meeting.

Farid’s views are an echo of Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki’s sentiments earlier today, who described it as a dishonourable notion.

He also noted that two factions within the wing emerged following the 14th general election loss, consisting of the conservatives, who sought to retain Umno’s traditional ways, and the progressives, who favoured a more modernist outlook.

“The former may accuse the latter of being liberals, but they have common ground in that they still remained loyal to Umno and its struggle.

“It would be a stroke of leadership brilliance if our leaders could find a way to blend the ideas of both and use it to move the party forward,” Farid said.

Admitting that Umno’s ways and values could not be imposed wholesale onto the entire populace, he said this would mean different approaches should be used in different areas.

“The traditional ways would appeal to the more rural areas, whereas the modernist outlook is more suited to the cities.

“Whatever the case the new approach should be such that it will not left any segment of society behind, especially now when we can ill-afford losing our base of support,” Farid said.