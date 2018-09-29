Kulasegaran, Thomas Su to sit out of Perak DAP polls

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran (pic) and Kampar MP Thomas Su will sit out of the state DAP election slated to be held on October 14 despite being nominated to vie for 15 positions. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

IPOH, Sept 29 — Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran and Kampar MP Thomas Su will sit out of the state DAP election slated to be held on October 14 despite being nominated to vie for 15 positions.

Kulasegaran said Thomas and himself had been nominated with nine others to vie for the positions.

“But we decided to withdraw from the state election as we felt we should concentrate on federal matters,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at his Ipoh Barat service centre here today, Kulasegaran, who is also national vice-chairman, pointed out that he and Thomas had sat out of state polls after losing in 2010.

“With our withdrawal, we hope the delegates will support the nine to give a strong representation in Perak DAP,” he said.

“There should be a strong check and balance in the state,” he added.

Thomas, who is also national assistant organising secretary, urged delegates to give fresh faces a chance to contribute to the party.

“As what Kula had said, we need wider representation in the state committee,” he said.

Thomas said with DAP in the ruling government now, the task has grown more difficult for him.

“It is difficult to cope with state and party matters. We are not abandoning the party, but everyone should be given a chance to play their role in the party and the new government,” he added, noting that the nine have the backing of himself and also Kulasegaran.

Thomas said delegates should be given free hand to vote for someone who can work rather than being instructed to vote for a particular candidate.

“If they can’t work after two years, vote them out in the next party election,” he said.

To a question if he and Thomas are sitting out of the party election to avoid clashing with state chairman Nga Kor Ming, Kulasegaran said as a minister, he does not have the time for state politics.

“There is nothing glamorous to take on positions, but find I cannot do it,” he said.

“Now I only come back during weekends. How to play local politics?” he asked.

He said if one has too many things on their plate, they cannot perform effectively.

Concurring with Kulasegaran, Thomas said in the political arena, one cannot wear too many hats.

“You cannot be an MP, state assemblyman and (have a) position in government. I do not think a person can be so incredible can handle so many positions.”

“As MP, it takes a lot of my time. I need to meet government officials, departments and attend endless meetings. Let us spread the role. At least the party will inculcate new leaders,” he said.

Rumours that the Perak DAP were split into two “camps” have been circulating over the past eight years.

One camp is supposedly led by Kulasegaran and Thomas, with Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming and his cousin and Perak DAP adviser Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham spearheading the rival group.

Nga is currently the Teluk Intan MP, Aulong state assemblyman and Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker, while Ngeh is Beruas MP and Perak assembly speaker.