Asyraf: Strengthen party, quit thinking of unity government

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki speaks during the 2018 Umno General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur September 29, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki wants Umno members and leaders to focus on strengthening the party rather than thinking of setting up a unity government with Pakatan Harapan (PH).

He said the party did not have to rush and even seek the sympathy of any quarters to set up the government through the ‘back door’.

“We should not sell our dignity just to become a government and in the end be rejected by the people in the coming general election,” he told a press conference at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) today.

He was asked to comment on media reports quoting Umno President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who said Umno hoped that the establishment of a unity government between the party and any political party in the government could be realised soon.

Ahmad Zahid said although Umno had not set a specific period, the party hoped it would be achieved through mutual agreement. — Bernama