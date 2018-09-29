Video leaks ahead of anticipated Surface Pro reveal

The Microsoft Surface range has proven enduring though not as big-selling as Apple's tablets — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 29 — With the current version Microsoft Surface Pro already over a year old, we can safely predict the revelation of the Surface Pro 6 at the special announcement event on October 2, especially after a leaked video of the unboxing emerged.

Just days before the expected reveal on October 2, a video surfaced online by Nguyễn Đức allegedly showing the unboxing and powering up the next generation of Surface Pro, reportedly called the Surface Pro 6.

In the comments, however, we see viewers claiming that the product displayed in the video is a fake mostly due to the lack of USB-C port—despite no predecessor having the feature either. Nevertheless, the Surface Pro 6 is shown to sport the same USB-A port as the previous models.

As for the rest of the specs, Tech Radar notes that it appears to have 128GB of storage and 8GB of memory. Apart from that, we know very little about the model except that aesthetically, it’s quite similar to the latest Surface Pro if the product in the video is proven to be authentic.

Details and release information are anticipated for early next week, as Microsoft has scheduled an October 2 event for New York City. — AFP-Relaxnews