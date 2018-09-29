Now, Perak PKR election to be held at the end of October

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said the Perak PKR election will not be held soon as the party is currently focusing on the Port Dickson by-election. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Sep 29 — The Perak PKR election, which was postponed following a fracas in Penang and Kedah last week is expected to be held at the end of next month.

PKR vice-president Dr Lee Boon Chye said the state PKR election will not be held soon as the party is currently focusing on the Port Dickson by-election.

“At the moment, we did not fix any dates for the state election. Our focus right now is on the Port Dickson by-election,” he told reporter after launching the World Pharmacists Day at Ipoh Parade here.

“Most probably we will hold the Perak party election at the end of October,” added Lee, who is also the Deputy Health Minister.

Perak PKR’s election was postponed last Sunday after reports of scuffles and technical problems disrupted voting in Kedah and Penang.

Media reports had highlighted physical brawls and postponement of polling in several Kedah branches.

Technical problems due to PKR’s new e-voting system were also reported.