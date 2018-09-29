Police: Nomination of candidates for PD by-election proceeded smoothly

Pakatan Harapan supporters are seen carrying the party's flag as they march to the nomination centre in Port Dickson September 29, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, Sept 29 — The nomination of candidates for the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election at the Port Dickson Municipal Council (MPPD) Hall here today proceeded without any untoward incidents reported.

Port Dickson police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said the process which began at 9am was under control even though was confusion outside the nomination of candidates centre involving supporters of contesting parties.

“We have deployed 448 personnel at the nomination of candidates centre today and everything proceeded smoothly with the cooperation and compliance of all parties.

“Traffic flow was also under control and motorists adhered to all orders issued by the authorities,” he told Bernama here today.

The by-election saw a seven-cornered fight between Pakatan Harapan’s Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Lieutenant Colonel (R) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar (PAS) and five independent candidates including former Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abd Samad, Anwar’s former personal assistant, Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan, Lau Seck Yan, social media personality Stevie Chan Keng Leong and Kan Chee Yuen.

The Election Commission has set October 13 as polling day and October 9 for early voting for the by-election. — Bernama