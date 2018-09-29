Works Ministry conducts Pan Borneo tour to monitor work progress

KUCHING, Sept 29 — The Works Ministry in collaboration with the Pan Borneo Expressway’s project delivery partner, Lebuhraya Borneo Utara Sdn Bhd, is conducting a Pan Borneo Expressway tour starting today until October 1, to check on developments on the highway in Sarawak.

According to a statement by the ministry, the tour that will start from Telok Melano in the Kuching division to Miri, includes Work Minister Baru Bian and its secretary-general, Datuk Seri Zohari Akob along with 100 local media practitioners.

The statement mentioned that the construction of the ‘Package 01’ which is the 33-kilometre Telok Melano — Sematan stretch, is almost completed and currently the focus was on asphalt works and earthwork on the grass shoulder.

“This work package also includes the construction of six bridges involving Sungai Siru, Kerambai, Pueh, Sungai Belinsah, Sungai Beduan and Sungai Samunsam, where the installation of fences and signages is ongoing.

“Upon completion, the Telok Melano — Sematan stretch is expected to further enhance eco-tourism in the coastal area,” it said.

Then, the Pan Borneo tour will continue to visit the ‘Package 02’ which is the 90-kilometre Sematan — Sungai Moyan stretch that involves the construction of four interchanges between Lundu and Bau at Batu 4½, Batu 6 and Batu 7. — Bernama