Anwar takes his first step towards being PM

PETALING JAYA, Sept 29 — What was first seen as a “walk in the park” for prime minister-in-waiting Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has now turned into a fight against six other opponents for the Port Dickson seat.

There is “local boy” and former Umno warlord — now running as an Independent — Tan Sri Isa Samad, army veteran from PAS Lt Kol (B) Mohd Nazari Mohtar, and four more Independents who are considered as spoilers — Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan, Lau Seck Yan, Stevie Chan and Kan Chee Yuen.

Mohd Saiful is the same Mohd Saiful who accused Anwar of sodomy.

The by-election is to pave the way for Anwar’s return to Parliament which then enables him to take over the prime minister’s post from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in two years’ time as planned by the Pakatan Harapan leadership council.

Simple and easy — but unfortunately the way has become rockier and the waters murkier.

For Anwar, losing the by-election will mean losing the prime minister’s seat while winning with a low majority will be a sign that his popularity has waned. The latter can also be interpreted as the majority of the constituents not really wanting him to be the prime minister.

In short, it is a big gamble for Anwar because if he fails to secure a big majority or knock off his opponents definitively, his reputation will be dented.

Issues are in abundance with the first appearing during nomination this morning: minimum wages. This is one of the points in Pakatan’s manifesto that agitates the workers.

Issues expected to be played up by Isa include “why an outsider as MP when the constituents have a choice — local boy like him.”

Many may see the issue as not relevant but the local voters are more acquainted with Isa given his friendly character.

Anwar will find that Isa is not going to be easy to beat despite his contesting as an Independent and with no access to Umno’s election machinery.

For PAS’ Nazari, Anwar can assume the army veteran’s influence is confined to only die-hard Islamist party members and supporters.

As for the rest of the contestants, Anwar can treat them as new recruits “testing their fighting skills in a ring against other seasoned fighters.”

The constituency which comprises 57 per cent non-Malays has been held by PKR since 2008.