Attacks against Umno won’t stop, could lead to possible deregistration, Wanita chief claims

Wanita Umno President Datuk Noraini Ahmad speaks during the 2018 Umno Assembly in Kuala Lumpur September 29, 2018. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Recent political developments in the country is proof that Umno and its leaders are facing increased persecution at the hands of the Pakatan Harapan government, said Wanita chief Datuk Noraini Ahmad.

She said with some of the leaders facing political pressure and their bank accounts frozen by the authorities, the next possibility is the eventual deregistration of Umno as a political party.

“Recently one by one, Umno leaders are being humiliated and there are those among them who face tremendous political pressure,” she told Wanita delegates during the second day of Umno’s annual general assembly.

“How are we to revitalise the party’s administration if Umno’s accounts on the central and state levels are frozen?

“Truly, I am weary of this development which is seen as a move to deregister this sacrosanct party,” she said.

This follows the perceived political persecution of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad financial scandal.

Recently Baling MP and former Tabung Haji chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim was remanded for four days to help investigations into misappropriation of money, said to be in the millions.