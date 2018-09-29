Wanita Umno chief calls for an end to warlord culture

Wanita Umno President Datuk Noraini Ahmad speaks during the 2018 Umno Assembly in Kuala Lumpur September 29, 2018. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Umno Women Chief Datuk Noraini Ahmad has called for an end to the “warlord culture” within the party.

Calling for party members to reflect on negative factors that have tarnished the party’s reputation, Noraini stated that current warlord culture must end.

“We must be honest in reflecting on our weaknesses. I suggest that a complete overhaul is done to the party.

“This includes the warlord culture in the party. The domination of warlords in the party must be eradicated. The time has come for Umno to change drastically,’’ she said at the Umno General Assembly here today.

Last June, party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stated that he intends to remove the culture of warlords and money politics as part of Umno’s reform pledges.