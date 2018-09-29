Umno-PAS alliance a platform to unite Malays, Wanita chief says

Head of PAS Youth Council Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi (third right) attends the 2018 Umno General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur September 29, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — The cooperation between Umno and PAS should be viewed as a platform to unite Malay-Muslims, said Umno Wanita chief Datuk Noraini Ahmad.

Although Noraini admitted that the cooperation between the two “biggest Malay parties” has its own challenges, the parties must unite to provide a counterbalance against newly-formed Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) administration.

“The Umno and PAS co-operation must be seen as a platform to unite Malay-Muslims, thus becoming a voice of check-and-balance in the effort to strengthen the country’s Opposition bloc,’’ she said, during her speech at the Umno general assembly here today.

Also present was a delegation from Dewan PAS Muslimat led by its chief Nuridah Mohd Salleh.

Speaking to a hall of over 1,000 delegates, the crowd applauded when Noirani stressed that the cooperation is for the betterment of Malay-Muslims.

However, Umno’s traditional BN allies, the chiefs of MIC and MCA Wanita wings were not present today.

In her speech, Noraini stressed that this year’s general meeting was not only critical for the party but pertinent for its survival, its direction, as well as its struggle.

“This assembly will decide if we will rise again, or be left behind as a footnote in history,” she said.

Noraini also introduce five main pillars, namely empowering core values, propagating change, the rebirth of the women’s movement, strategic partnerships, and perfecting the art of listening as part of the initiatives to improve the party’s women wing.

She urged the delegates to learn from contemporary political parties around the world including the United States’ Republican party, Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party, and India’s National Congress, all of whom had lost before but managed to make a comeback.

Norani urged its members not to overwhelmed by a denial syndrome and to come to terms with their loss in the 14th general election (GE14).

“The GE14 delirium is humbling enough. We can choose to remain sad, nitpicking at each other’s faults and accuse one another. Or we can take proactive steps to improve ourselves, restore public confidence and (subsequently) return to power.

“Umno was formed on May 11, 1946, in line with the challenges of that era. In the 21st century, we need to adapt to the needs and demands of today,’ she said, adding it is important to do so to rebrand the party.