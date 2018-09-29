Isa Samad: My dream is to become Port Dickson MP

Independent candidate Tan Sri Isa Samad after submitting his nomination papers to contest in the Port Dickson by-election September 29, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, Sept 29 — Former Umno veteran Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad today expressed his joy at finally being able to contest in his dream seat, this time as an independent candidate.

Isa, who is also ex-Umno Teluk Kemang division chief, said his peers have been rooting for him to contest in Port Dickson for years but he never had the chance to, as it was decided by central leadership.

“I didn’t have the chance up until the previous GE14. Now that there is a window for me due to the incumbent’s resignation, I decided to seize the opportunity.

“Since Umno decided to boycott this by-election, I had to go my way. As a local PD boy, I have long waited to contest here.

“This is my first opportunity ever to become Port Dickson MP,” he told reporters at Majlis Perbandaran Port Dickson here today.

Isa said his experience as the former Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar had equipped him with in-depth understanding of the issues faced by locals.

“I would like to focus on multiple issues including housing for the youths, development and many others.

“I also need to highlight long-standing issues like flooding. It is tricky because PD is a coastal town,” he said.

Meanwhile, PAS’ Mohd Nazari Mokhtar told reporters that he is confident that his 27 years of service with Royal Military Air Force would be able to win over the voters’ hearts.

“Most of PD voters are Malays and a huge chunk of them are also military veterans... so I know and understand their needs. If God wills it, we have a big chance of winning.

“I am their voice. We will do our level best if elected by the people,” he said.

The October 13 by-election will be a seven-cornered fight featuring Isa, Nazari, PKR’s Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Lau Yeck San, Saiful Bukhari Azlan, Stevie Chan Keng Leong and Kan Chee Yuen.