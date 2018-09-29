Mazlee: Education institutions to have Unesco clubs by next year

Education Minister Maszlee Malik speaks at the launch of Malaysia Unesco Day 2018 in Ipoh. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Sep 29 — There will be a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) club in every education institution in the country by next year, said the education minister.

Maszlee Malik was speaking to reporters here after launching Malaysia Unesco Day 2018 at Bulatan Sultan Azlan Shah.

Unesco clubs can be found all over the world and its members share "a firm belief in the ideals of Unesco."

Mazlee, who is also Unesco Malaysia National Commission president, said “education is the most effective platform to teach the people to promote peace and say no to violence, war and conflict and also to preserve nature and sustainable development."

“I believe the youth are not only apprentices, but leaders of today for a better tomorrow and that is the reason why efforts by youth should be celebrated and showcased at all levels,” he added.

Earlier, Unesco Jakarta Office’s director Dr Shahbaz Khan presented the Award of Recognition of the Memory of the World: Manuscript Hikayat Panji and Kitab Ilmu Bedil to Maszlee.

The Hikayat Panji consists of tales from the 13th century, which tell of the many adventures of Prince Panji, while the Kitab Ilmu Bedil is a traditional literary book written in the mid-19th century containing precious traditional knowledge on weaponry.

Also present at the ceremony was Unesco Malaysia National Commission deputy president Datuk Mohd Gazali Abas and State Education, Technology, Science and Environment Committee chairman Abdul Aziz Bari.