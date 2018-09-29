Umno has never been extreme, Youth chief says

Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said Umno party has always strived to remain centrist in its political aims. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Umno has never been extreme in its 70 years of existence despite the misperceptions of others, said its Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

He said the party has always strived to remain centrist in its political aims, citing the Islamic concept of watasiyyah (moderation)

“Some describe us as far-right, which we are not. But neither are we far-left, for we condemn extremism and liberalism,” Asyraf said in his speech to Youth delegates during the second day of Umno’s annual general meeting.

He said this resulted in Malaysia being respected by the world as a progressive Muslim nation.

“The Malay agenda is not racist, yet even some of our leaders have had to apologise for it from time to time. Why should we be ashamed of the Bumiputera agenda whose sake we have fought for all this time?

“Indeed when others fight for their interests, sometimes going against the bounds of the (Federal) Constitution, they are not perceived as such but seen as struggling for their rights,” Aysraf said.

He said it was in the tradition and natural behaviour (fitrah) of the Malays to be inclusive of everyone.

“How many of you are aware that two Pemuda leaders in Sabah are Christians, one of whom is a pastor of his church?” Asyraf asked, which drew surprised murmurs from the delegates.

Although Umno will never obstruct others from living their lives and pursuing wealth, he said he had a reminder for ‘the few who have become arrogant’ (segelintir yang telah angkuh).

“Do not stir the hornet’s nest. As the late poet laureate Datuk Usman Awang once said, we do not seek enmity, but once provoked our wrath is boundless and we shall seek out our opponents to the very end,” Asyraf said.