Umno Youth chief: Cooperation with opposition parties possible but...

Umno Youth delegates attend the 2018 Umno General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur September 29, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Umno’s Youth wing has no problem cooperating with other parties in the Opposition bloc but it should not come at the cost of Umno’s struggle and identity, said its chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Using the recent co-operation with PAS as an example, he said there were still things that both parties disagreed upon.

“Yet we discuss and reach any possible compromise. But if any sort of compromise involves us selling what we should be struggling for, then that is not Pemuda’s stance,” Asyraf said in his speech during the Umno annual general meeting.

In the course of his hour-long speech, he told the Youth delegates to accept with an open heart the fact that Umno lost the 14th general election due to alienating the rakyat.

“Our arrogance and relentless pursuit of wealth and power resulted in the people pushing us away from them.

“Umno is now akin to a sinking ark, with some of its leaders having jumped overboard to save themselves,” Asyraf said.

He called upon the delegates to evaluate leaders if they are truly loyal in both good and bad times.

“Pemuda will not simply forget the party which has done so much for us. We must not retreat in the face of challenges, even if all others have done so,” Asyraf said.

He also poked fun at the current Pakatan Harapan government, describing them as dithering and inconsistent.

“They say they want to abolish the National Higher Education Fund student debts, yet shame those who have not paid up.

“They said the same thing about the tolls before the election, but now claim they cannot do so due to the government’s poor finances,” Asyraf said, in an apparent jibe at Education Minister Maszlee Malik and Finance Ministry special officer Tony Pua, respectively.

He reminded the delegates that now is more important than ever for the Youth wing and Umno as a whole to close ranks in renewing the party.

“We failed to listen to the rakyat’s pleas, in our wealth and arrogance. But now we must return to our roots and defend them from being fooled by the government’s false promises,” Asyraf said.