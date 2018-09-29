Umno Youth chief calls for leaders engulfed in scandals to ‘leave with honour’

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki speaks during the 2018 Umno General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur September 29, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki today urged party leaders who are tied to ongoing scandals to “retreat honourably” so as to save Umno.

He said those who believe they have deviated from the party’s struggle and committed wrongdoings should quit the party honourably while they still can, without naming anyone in particular.

“Do not hide behind Umno as a shield, nor drag its good name into the mud with your involvement in scandals,” Asyraf said in his speech to the Youth delegates.

He also reminded them that in the new post-general election political landscape, Umno can ill-afford to rely on mere rhetoric and slogans.

“What good is it to simply shout out phrases if it is unaccompanied by action? Let us renew ourselves and uphold the precepts of good administration and governance, among others.

“Pemuda are the heirs of Umno’s struggle, thus rebuilding and strengthening the party is essential. The rakyat had no problems with the struggle for Bumiputeras and Islam, but with the scandals that occurred,” Asyraf said.

What happened in the past cannot be reversed, but he said in improving themselves, Umno Youth is willing to cooperate with various government agencies including the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and the Integrity Department.

“We should seek understanding and to better ourselves. There is no need to rush to win back power, lest we end up as another government to be rejected by the rakyat in the next general election,” Asyraf said.