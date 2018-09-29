‘The more the merrier’, Anwar says of crowded PD race

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (third left) poses for a photo with the other candidates at the nomination centre in Port Dickson September 29, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, Sept 29 — PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said he welcomes the six other rivals in the fight to win the Port Dickson parliamentary seat.

“I suppose I didn’t see it coming but I was told that (my rivals) could be 6, 7 or even 8. It’s okay, the more the merrier,” he told a press conference at the nomination center here.

Earlier, the Election Commission (EC) announced that Anwar will be facing six other candidates, including Saiful Bukhari Azlan, a man responsible for his jail time for alleged sodomy.

In response to Saiful’s candidacy, Anwar said his former aide is free to do as he pleases, including “using” the duo’s history to rake in votes during the 14-day campaign period.

“That is up to him, I don’t want to meddle in his affair. I just want to focus on my work here in Port Dickson and I think Pakatan’s leadership is taking the same stance,” he said.

Earlier during the official announcement, Anwar’s supporters who were present at Majlis Perbandaran Port Dickson hall had publicly expressed their disapproval against Saiful’s candidacy.

The group let out huge boo’s each time Saiful’s name was mentioned by returning officer Khairy Maamor.

“I will advise them (my supporters) of course but you must take into account the malicious efforts in his part in the past.

“For me to forgive him and move on...easier said than done. We have to appreciate the concerns of many who were deeply hurt and suffered in the process,” he said.

Aside from Saiful, Anwar will also face Lau Seck Yan, PAS' Mohd Nazari Mokhtar, Tan Sri Isa Samad, Stevie Chan Keng Leong and Kan Chee Yuen.

The EC has set the early polling date on October 9 and polling day on October 13.