Court extends remand order against Baling MP, brother

Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim is led to the Magistrate's Court for his remand hearing in Putrajaya September 26, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 29 ― The Magistrate’s Court here today extended the remand order against Baling Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim and his older brother to six days to facilitate investigation into a corruption case.

Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim, in allowing the applications by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption commission (MACC), extended the remand order until October 5, from tomorrow.

However, another suspect, who is a cousin of Abdul Azeez, was ordered to be released with bail of RM10,000 in two sureties.

The remand order against the three of them was first issued last Wednesday for investigation under Section 16(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

According to MACC, the MP, who is also Umno Supreme Council member, was detained at 11am at the MACC headquarters last Tuesday, while the brother was picked up in Sungai Buloh just a few minutes later and their cousin, who is a company director, at 5.30pm in Putrajaya the same day. ― Bernama