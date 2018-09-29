Socso appoints Zakri Khir as new chairman

A Socso employee attends to a customer at Wisma Perkeso in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 ― Former Allianz General Insurance (Malaysia) Berhad chief executive officer Zakri Khir has been appointed the new chairman of the Social Security Organisation (Socso), effective this October 8.

The appointment was announced by the Prime Minister’s Office in a statement issued here today.

Zakri takes over from Tan Sri Dr Aseh Che Mat.

“Zakri is a fellow of the Malaysian Insurance Institute and with 30 years experience in insurance and portfolio management,” it said.

Zakri is the first Malaysian appointed as country manager for Allianz Malaysia Berhad. ― Bernama