Enemies trying to break apart Umno from within, Wanita Umno chief claims

Wanita Umno Chief Datuk Noraini Ahmad speaks during the 2018 Umno General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur September 29, 2018. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 ― There are enemies trying to destroy Umno from within, Wanita Umno chief Datuk Noraini Ahmad said today.

“It is difficult to destroy Umno from the outside but it is easy to bring the party down from within. Are we aware that there is an ongoing effort to break apart the party from within by our enemies,” she said during her opening speech at the Umno General Assembly here today.

Noraini urged the delegates to close ranks and remain true to the party’s cause now more than ever as they have lost federal power.

“Our party is not able to bear any more fragmentation after our terrible defeat in GE14.

“We need to strive to unite,” she said urging party members to work together more closely not only among themselve but with other party who shares the same struggles with Umno,” she said to a room of over 1,000 Wanita Umno delegates.

Subsequently Norani also urged the party’s top leadership to penalise elected representative from Umno who have either quit the party or have with their allegiances.

“These people have betray the mandate that have been given by the people. They should be penalised as they have won in the Umno ticket,” she said.