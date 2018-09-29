At Umno assembly, MCA a no-show as Youth delegates cheer for PAS

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki speaks during the 2018 Umno General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur September 29, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Raucous applause and cheers filled the PWTC hall as representatives from PAS were heartily welcomed by Umno Youth delegates today.

During his speech on the second day of the annual general meeting, Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki thanked PAS Youth deputy chief Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi for attending the event.

“Thank you for your presence here today, which we greatly esteem,” he said to loud clapping and cheers.

Resounding jeers could also be heard when Asyraf announced that MCA Youth leader Datuk Chong Sin Woon was unable to attend due to what he said was ‘an emergency meeting’.

In contrast, MIC Youth leader R. Thinalan received a round of polite applause when his presence was announced and thanked. However he appeared to be the only BN leader in attendance.

Chong’s absence hints at further strains between Umno and MCA, which has seen a dip in ties following MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai’s threat to expel Umno from BN if if chooses to continue working with PAS.