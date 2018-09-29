‘Paskal' rakes in RM2m on opening day

‘Paskal's’ RM10 million budget is said to be the highest ever, but the movie is highly exciting from start to finish. ― Picture courtesy of GSC

PETALING JAYA, Sept 29 — Action film Paskal took the big screen by storm on Thursday, raking in RM2 million on its opening night.

It's producer Astro Shaw took to Twitter yesterday to share the success.

“Thank you everyone. Paskal the movie raked in RM2 million on its opening day. Let's watch the film today in cinemas across Malaysia and Brunei,” read the Tweet.

The RM2 million was however not enough to take down Munafik 2 from the the list of best local day opening releases as the latter garnered RM2.05 million on its opening day.

It replaced Hantu Kak Limah at number two on the list.

Taken from a real life story, it tells the success tale of the Royal Malaysian Navy's Special Squad (Paskal) at its United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Angola in 1998 and the recapturing of the MT Bung Laurel merchant ship from pirates in the Gulf Of Aden in 2011.

The film directed by Adrian Teh stars Hairul Azreen, Datuk Eizlan Yusof, Ammar Alfian, Henley Hii, Hafizul Kamal, Theebaan G. and Jasmine Suraya Chin.

The RM10 million joint production of Asian Tropical Films, Golden Screen Cinemas, Multimedia Entertainment, Granatum Ventures and Astro Shaw will be screened in China and Turkey by end October.