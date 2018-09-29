MCMC looking into how many FB accounts of Malaysians hacked

MCMC says said it is in touch with social network platform Facebook ‘to ascertain how many Malaysian FB users are affected by the recent hacking incident’. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 ― The country's internet regulator is checking to see how many Malaysians with Facebook accounts were hacked.

In a brief statement today, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said it was in touch with social network platform Facebook “to ascertain how many Malaysian FB users are affected by the recent hacking incident”.

“In the interim, users can check their FB security and login page to ascertain if their account has been improperly accessed.

“At the same time, users are also advised to be alert to any suspicious activity on their accounts and to report the same to the authorities,” the MCMC said.

The commission also said reports or complaints can be sent to MCMC via the mobile phone number 016-2206262 or to the Department of Protection of Personal Data (JPDP) via emails to [email protected]

The statement comes after Facebook disclosed yesterday that up to 50 million Facebook accounts were affected in a security breach by hackers, who had exploited weaknesses related to the automatic log-in feature.

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg reportedly said the security breach which was discovered Tuesday has been patched on Thursday night, but said it is unknown if any of the Facebook accounts were actually misused.

According to a report by news agency AFP, Facebook reportedly confirmed that the hackers did not take any passwords and had only taken the access tokens.

Following a reset of the “access tokens” for the affected Facebook accounts, those Facebook users will have to sign in again with their passwords.