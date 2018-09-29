Juicy Couture breaks into beauty

The ad for Juicy Couture's Oui fragrance. — Picture courtesy of Juicy Couture

NEW YORK, Sept 29 — Juicy Couture has reportedly got a makeup collection up its velour tracksuit sleeve.

The LA-based fashion brand has been working on its debut cosmetics line, dubbed ‘Juicy Couture Color Collection,’ according to reports from Bustle. The collection, which is set to go on sale at the department store Macy’s on October 1, features a 12-pan shimmery eyeshadow and highlighter palette, as well as a glitter velour lipstick in five vibrant shades, with further products in the pipeline for the future.

The move comes weeks after the brand unveiled its latest fragrance, ‘Oui Juicy Couture,’ which is said to be the inspiration for the makeup series. The scent, which blends tart notes of waterlemon accord and acai tea accord with fruitier elements like fresh pear, and floral notes of wild tuberose, made its debut back in August, with a star-studded campaign fronted by Devon Windsor, India Graham, Gizele Oliveira, and Luping Wang.

The launch is the latest step in a major comeback for Juicy Couture, which was once synonymous with noughties-style velour tracksuit nostalgia. The brand took to the catwalk at New York Fashion Week back in February for the very first time, having teamed up with luxe streetwear brand Vetements for a Spring 2017 collaboration that put it back on the fashion map.

In breaking into makeup, Juicy Couture joins a lineup of several major fashion brands to have made their color cosmetics debut recently, including Urban Outfitters, Asos and Boohoo. — AFP-Relaxnews