Donald Sutherland joins ‘The Burnt Orange Heresy’ opposite Mick Jagger and more

Donald Sutherland is the latest to be announced among an already stellar cast list. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 29 — Canadian actor Donald Sutherland will play the enigmatic painter at the center of an art heist thriller that has already pulled in Mick Jagger, Elizabeth Debicki, Christopher Walken, and Claes Bang.

When two lovers become embroiled in an art dealer’s plans, they end up taking part in an audacious criminal scheme to make off with a valuable painting.

Claes Bang of film festival wonder The Square and Elizabeth Debicki from The Great Gatsby and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 play the happy couple, a holidaying art critic and his girlfriend, with Mick Jagger of British rock band The Rolling Stones as the prominent art dealer they visit in Italy.

Now we have Donald Sutherland, who’s been in everything from Invasion of the Body Snatchers to The Hunger Games, as the artist who’s about to get hoodwinked.

Production began on location at Lake Como in Italy this past Thursday, September 27. A release date is yet to be announced. — AFP-Relaxnews