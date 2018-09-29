This downloadable keyboard can translate your messages live

The new function is an Android-exclusive for now.— YouTube/SwiftKey screencap

NEW YORK, Sept 29 — A language barrier is no longer a hindrance: the SwiftKey keyboard now allows you to text with your other-languaged friends in their native tongue in real-time.

This week Microsoft announced the integration of its Translator with Swiftkey for Android, a downloadable smart keyboard able to instantly translate your messages in over 60 languages. TouchType, the developer behind SwiftKey, is a subsidiary of Microsoft.

he process is pretty basic: just download the app, open a window for messaging (email, text, Messenger, etc.), select the Translator icon from the menu, and pick your languages.

It’s as simple as that. Your digital self will be as fluent as the person you’re talking to! — AFP-Relaxnews