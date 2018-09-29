A posthumous Leonard Cohen album could land in 2019

Leonard Cohen's posthumous album has some 'beautiful new songs', according to his son Adam Cohen. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 29 — Pitchfork.com reports that a posthumous album of songs by the Canadian poet and singer, Leonard Cohen—who died November 7, 2016 -- could be released next year.

The American music website reports that the Hallelujah singer’s son, Adam Cohen, told Tom Power of CBC’s “q” radio show: “I believe that there are some really beautiful new songs of Leonard Cohen that no one’s heard that are at some point going to come out.”

Adam Cohen also said that the posthumous album could be released next year. The musician’s son worked as a producer on Leonard Cohen’s “You Want It Darker” album, released in October 2016.

A collection of poetry by Leonard Cohen, titled “The Flame,” is out October 2, published by Canongate Books.

Leonard Cohen died in November 2016. — AFP-Relaxnews