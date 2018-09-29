OpenTable launches social dining programme for solo diners

OpenTable has launched a program so that you don't have to eat alone. — Picture courtesy of andresr/istock via AFP-Relaxnews

NEW YORK, Sept 29 — Online restaurant booking site OpenTable has partnered with a US tourism agency to launch a programme that will pair solo diners together.

Called “OpenSeat” the programme could be of use for solo travellers, business travellers, and newcomers to a city who are open to meeting new people.

But it can also be interesting for locals who enjoy dining out, but dread having to say “Table for one.”

Developed for the Virginia tourism office,OpenSeat allows diners to share their restaurant reservation with a stranger.

The feature isn’t just for solo diners either. Groups of any size can also opt in./p>

An added incentive? Diners receive a free appetiser.

So far, 27 restaurants in Virginia have signed up for the programme. Courageous and open-minded diners simply need to write ‘OpenSeat’ in the special request section before booking.

Though the programme is available in Virginia for now, it’s entirely possible that the concept could roll out to other cities.

The premise is not unlike social dining apps and websites like EatWith, VoulezVousDiner and TableCrowd, where diners can sign up to dine at people’s homes, take up cooking classes with other like-minded people and eat out and network at the same time. — AFP-Relaxnews